Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $103.37 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

