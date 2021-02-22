Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $77.20 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

