Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $279.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

