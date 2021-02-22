Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter.

JHCS opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

