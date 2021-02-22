Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

