BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $429.00 at Cowen

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by Cowen from $348.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.71.

BeiGene stock opened at $351.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

