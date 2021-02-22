Berry Petroleum (BRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Berry Petroleum to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

