BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BIOLASE.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 207,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,966,984. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

