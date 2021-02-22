Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Reaches $132,743.83

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $132,743.83 and $321.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.