BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,913,509,676 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

