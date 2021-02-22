BitTube (TUBE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $61,789.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $61,789.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00410185 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

