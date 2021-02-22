Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the quarter. Inovalon comprises approximately 2.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $69,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Inovalon stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 631.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

