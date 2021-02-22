Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $155.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.