BlackRock Inc. Has $668.33 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $668,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

