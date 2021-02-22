BlackRock Inc. Has $724.32 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of UGI worth $724,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after acquiring an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in UGI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 839,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

