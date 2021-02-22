BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.72% of Hubbell worth $741,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $170.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.