BlackRock Inc. Sells 69,952,215 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,978,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,952,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of VEREIT worth $679,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.