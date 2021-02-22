Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,081 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $118,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

