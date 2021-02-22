Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $84,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG traded down $8.69 on Monday, hitting $224.88. 4,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $182.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

