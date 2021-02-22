Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 12,466 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $170,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.86.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.53 on Monday, reaching $406.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,436. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.