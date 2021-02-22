Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

