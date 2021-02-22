Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

EXEL stock remained flat at $$22.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,147. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,004 shares of company stock worth $8,081,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

