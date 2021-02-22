Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,002. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

