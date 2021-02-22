Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

