Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,884 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 248,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,349. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.