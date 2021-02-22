Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,959 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. 214,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,303,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

