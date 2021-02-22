BMO Capital Markets Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to $12.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.