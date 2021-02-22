Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$10,602.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,795,107.23.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,776.80.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$18,694.90.

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

TSE:BNE opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.08.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.