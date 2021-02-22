BOOM (BOOM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,716.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 15% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $8,716.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00755087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00060987 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.54 or 0.04390808 BTC.

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,213,892 coins and its circulating supply is 782,183,159 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

