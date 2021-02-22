Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) Insider Buys A$50,800.00 in Stock

Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) insider Peter Alexander acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.08 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,800.00 ($36,285.71).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Boral Limited

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

