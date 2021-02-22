Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Boralex has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.