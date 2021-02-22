Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,435 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 86.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.