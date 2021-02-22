Bp Plc Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

