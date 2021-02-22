Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.