Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €83.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.89 ($70.46).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €66.08 ($77.74) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.17 and its 200 day moving average is €59.63.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

