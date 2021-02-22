Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of -550.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

