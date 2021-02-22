Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

AVGO traded down $7.09 on Monday, hitting $482.87. 15,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average of $394.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.