Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $514.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.90 million and the highest is $531.46 million. Etsy reported sales of $270.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $14.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.12. 2,641,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,529. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.89. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.