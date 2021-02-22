Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.78. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

