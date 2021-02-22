Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.46. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,912. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

