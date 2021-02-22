Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.97). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

