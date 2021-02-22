Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Crown posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Crown by 1,219.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 252,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

