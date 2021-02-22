Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

