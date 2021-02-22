Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.45. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

