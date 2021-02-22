Brokerages Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) PT at $175.36

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

