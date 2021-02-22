Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $41.22

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $43.01 on Friday. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.