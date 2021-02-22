Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $34.70

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

