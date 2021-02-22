Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $26.68

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $182,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,305 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NMI by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $4,559,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

