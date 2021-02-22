Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $73.40

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

