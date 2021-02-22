Brokerages Set Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) PT at $13.13

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. 267,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,572. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $452.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

